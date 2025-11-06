UBS Maintains Sempra (SRE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.89% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sempra is $98.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.19 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.89% from its latest reported closing price of $92.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra is 15,256MM, an increase of 11.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRE is 0.35%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 728,700K shares. The put/call ratio of SRE is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 52,465K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,686K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 49,499K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,251K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 10.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,985K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,572K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 3.37% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 20,423K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,640K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 4.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,513K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,599K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 0.77% over the last quarter.

