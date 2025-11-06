UBS Maintains Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.01% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Scotts Miracle-Gro is $73.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 30.01% from its latest reported closing price of $56.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Scotts Miracle-Gro is 4,462MM, an increase of 30.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scotts Miracle-Gro. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMG is 0.13%, an increase of 11.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 50,587K shares. The put/call ratio of SMG is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 3,757K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,070K shares , representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 38.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,410K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,392K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 73.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,390K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 10.22% over the last quarter.

Interval Partners holds 1,287K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 55.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 116.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.