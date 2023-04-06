UBS Maintains Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scotts Miracle-Gro is $86.55. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.89% from its latest reported closing price of $71.60.

The projected annual revenue for Scotts Miracle-Gro is $4,070MM, an increase of 4.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Declares $0.66 Dividend

On January 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $71.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 6.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jefferies Financial Group holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Aigen Investment Management holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 15.52% over the last quarter.

IUSV - iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 78.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 4.45% over the last quarter.

DT Investment Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional & Family Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 13.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scotts Miracle-Gro. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMG is 0.14%, an increase of 18.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 45,063K shares. The put/call ratio of SMG is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment.

