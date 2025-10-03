UBS Maintains RXO (RXO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of RXO (NYSE:RXO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.44% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for RXO is $16.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.44% from its latest reported closing price of $15.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RXO is 5,556MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in RXO. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXO is 0.13%, an increase of 32.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 201,441K shares. The put/call ratio of RXO is 3.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 31,375K shares representing 19.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,233K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 51.57% over the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 27,578K shares representing 16.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,263K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,259K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 89.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,516K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,755K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 20.63% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,555K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,533K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXO by 58.69% over the last quarter.

