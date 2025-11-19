UBS Maintains Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Runway Growth Finance (NasdaqGS:RWAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.99% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Runway Growth Finance is $11.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 23.99% from its latest reported closing price of $9.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Runway Growth Finance is 204MM, an increase of 44.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Runway Growth Finance. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 15.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWAY is 0.33%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.67% to 22,829K shares. The put/call ratio of RWAY is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 8,280K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,780K shares , representing a decrease of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 28.18% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,442K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 1,410K shares.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 1,041K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Allium Financial Advisors holds 957K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWAY by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.