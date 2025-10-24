UBS Maintains Robert Half (RHI) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.59% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Robert Half is $44.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.59% from its latest reported closing price of $29.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Robert Half is 7,348MM, an increase of 34.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Half. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHI is 0.15%, an increase of 15.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 137,433K shares. The put/call ratio of RHI is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,201K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,135K shares , representing an increase of 65.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 77.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,980K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,208K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,956K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares , representing an increase of 36.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 3,942K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,805K shares , representing a decrease of 98.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 60.09% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,703K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 10.02% over the last quarter.

