UBS Maintains Robert Half (RHI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.75% Downside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robert Half is 74.20. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.75% from its latest reported closing price of 77.10.

The projected annual revenue for Robert Half is 6,958MM, an increase of 0.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

Robert Half Declares $0.48 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $77.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.12%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 3.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Half. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHI is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 120,326K shares. The put/call ratio of RHI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,624K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,602K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 12.99% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,563K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 4,538K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,698K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 14.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,190K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Robert Half International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

