UBS Maintains Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reynolds Consumer Products is $30.34. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.23% from its latest reported closing price of $27.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reynolds Consumer Products is $4,018MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,058K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 24.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 50.07% over the last quarter.

Ceredex Value Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 8.08% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 150K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 10.68% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Large Cap Portfolio holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reynolds Consumer Products. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REYN is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.76% to 77,772K shares. The put/call ratio of REYN is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Reynolds Consumer Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RCP's mission is to simplify daily life so consumers can enjoy what matters most. RCP is a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. RCP produces and sells products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware that are sold under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, as well as under store brands that are strategically important to RCP's customers. Overall, across both branded and store brand offerings, RCP holds the #1 or #2 U.S. market share position in the majority of product categories in which it participates.

See all Reynolds Consumer Products regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.