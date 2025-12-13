UBS Maintains Range Resources (RRC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.57% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Range Resources is $42.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.50 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.57% from its latest reported closing price of $36.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Range Resources is 3,612MM, an increase of 24.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 992 funds or institutions reporting positions in Range Resources. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.29%, an increase of 8.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 269,294K shares. The put/call ratio of RRC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,334K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,352K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 11,818K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,420K shares , representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 36.69% over the last quarter.

TRVLX - T. Rowe Price Value Fund holds 9,563K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,819K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 0.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,784K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,868K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 5.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,302K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,253K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 8.51% over the last quarter.

