UBS Maintains QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of QuidelOrtho (NasdaqGS:QDEL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.71% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for QuidelOrtho is $40.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 92.71% from its latest reported closing price of $21.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for QuidelOrtho is 3,130MM, an increase of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuidelOrtho. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QDEL is 0.14%, an increase of 21.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.99% to 96,743K shares. The put/call ratio of QDEL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,136K shares representing 16.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,447K shares , representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 23.47% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,638K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,140K shares , representing a decrease of 32.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 47.53% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,947K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 20.81% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,398K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares , representing a decrease of 35.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 40.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,208K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares , representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QDEL by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.