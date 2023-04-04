UBS Maintains PVH (PVH) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of PVH with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.06% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for PVH is $86.19. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.06% from its latest reported closing price of $88.91.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is $9,200MM, an increase of 1.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.08.

PVH Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $88.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.17%, the lowest has been 0.09%, and the highest has been 0.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=160).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,386K shares representing 11.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,375K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 40.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,141K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 26.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 99.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,014K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 41.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,975K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 42.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,680K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 44.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is a decrease of 123 owner(s) or 12.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVH is 0.19%, an increase of 35.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 70,348K shares. The put/call ratio of PVH is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

PVH Background Information

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

