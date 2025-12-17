UBS Maintains Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.21% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is $92.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 16.21% from its latest reported closing price of $79.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is 9,582MM, a decrease of 18.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,972 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEG is 0.25%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 447,875K shares. The put/call ratio of PEG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 17,773K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,537K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 6.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,063K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,758K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 6.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,165K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,843K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,657K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,527K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 8.82% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,014K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,737K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 4.26% over the last quarter.

