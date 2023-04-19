UBS Maintains Prologis (PLD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prologis is $145.23. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 17.39% from its latest reported closing price of $123.71.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis is $6,164MM, a decrease of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Intrust Bank Na holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 23.97% over the last quarter.

Cohen Klingenstein holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 275K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing a decrease of 51.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 29.91% over the last quarter.

EFG - iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 34.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLD by 35.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLD is 0.97%, an increase of 12.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.75% to 963,872K shares. The put/call ratio of PLD is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

Prologis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

