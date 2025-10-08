UBS Maintains Progressive (PGR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.63% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Progressive is $283.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $191.21 to a high of $360.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.63% from its latest reported closing price of $243.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Progressive is 66,766MM, a decrease of 18.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progressive. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGR is 0.59%, an increase of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 602,915K shares. The put/call ratio of PGR is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,850K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,510K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 14.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,640K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,277K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,513K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,212K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,370K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,036K shares , representing a decrease of 17.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 28.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,251K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,654K shares , representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGR by 80.79% over the last quarter.

