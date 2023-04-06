UBS Maintains Procter & Gamble (PG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is $158.53. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.81% from its latest reported closing price of $151.26.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is $82,223MM, an increase of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.01.

Procter & Gamble Declares $0.91 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share ($3.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

At the current share price of $151.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 505K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing a decrease of 43.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 99.93% over the last quarter.

TLGWX - Growth & Income Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 70.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 300.67% over the last quarter.

Roman Butler Fullerton & holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 0.69% over the last quarter.

SPLG - SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF holds 1,085K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Mayfair Advisory Group holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PG by 7.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 190 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.79%, a decrease of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 1,671,171K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

