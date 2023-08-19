UBS Maintains Privia Health Group (PRVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is 39.06. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 55.37% from its latest reported closing price of 25.14.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is 2,783MM, an increase of 84.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 14.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVA is 0.19%, an increase of 14.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.45% to 110,363K shares. The put/call ratio of PRVA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 9,091K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,728K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares, representing an increase of 41.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 53.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,611K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Riverbridge Partners holds 4,344K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,259K shares, representing an increase of 47.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 63.52% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,977K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 88.89% over the last quarter.

Privia Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

