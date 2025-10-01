UBS Maintains Primoris Services (PRIM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.31% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Primoris Services is $128.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.31% from its latest reported closing price of $139.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Primoris Services is 5,964MM, a decrease of 13.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIM is 0.32%, an increase of 19.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.40% to 66,012K shares. The put/call ratio of PRIM is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,283K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 63.22% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,169K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing an increase of 21.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 63.23% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,833K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares , representing an increase of 36.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 92.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 25.47% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 1,484K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares , representing an increase of 26.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 46.99% over the last quarter.

