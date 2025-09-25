UBS Maintains Premier (PINC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Premier (NasdaqGS:PINC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.69% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Premier is $26.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.69% from its latest reported closing price of $27.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Premier is 1,648MM, an increase of 62.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 8.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINC is 0.15%, an increase of 8.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 102,340K shares. The put/call ratio of PINC is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,905K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,642K shares , representing a decrease of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 1.96% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,100K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 8.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,641K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 5.55% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,520K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,357K shares , representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 36.88% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 2,386K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 25.92% over the last quarter.

