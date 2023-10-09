UBS Maintains Portland General Electric (POR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.42% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portland General Electric is 50.56. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 24.42% from its latest reported closing price of 40.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Portland General Electric is 2,538MM, a decrease of 10.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

Portland General Electric Declares $0.48 Dividend

On July 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 25, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $40.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.45%, the lowest has been 2.50%, and the highest has been 4.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portland General Electric. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POR is 0.29%, an increase of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 125,181K shares. The put/call ratio of POR is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners holds 4,458K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612K shares, representing an increase of 41.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,268K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,963K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 3,992K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,650K shares, representing a decrease of 41.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 22.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,116K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 570.38% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,106K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 91.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 924.86% over the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portland General Electric is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.