UBS Maintains Portillo's (PTLO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Portillo's (NasdaqGS:PTLO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.95% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Portillo's is $10.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 98.95% from its latest reported closing price of $5.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Portillo's is 799MM, an increase of 9.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portillo's. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTLO is 0.15%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 85,535K shares. The put/call ratio of PTLO is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 6,358K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974K shares , representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,778K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing an increase of 14.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 4,832K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,480K shares , representing a decrease of 13.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,564K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,414K shares , representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 82.70% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 2,836K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 2.27% over the last quarter.

