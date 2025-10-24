UBS Maintains Popular (BPOP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Popular (NasdaqGS:BPOP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Popular is $139.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.71% from its latest reported closing price of $113.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Popular is 2,438MM, a decrease of 15.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Popular. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOP is 0.33%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 72,691K shares. The put/call ratio of BPOP is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,963K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,094K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,190K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,897K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing an increase of 24.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 18.07% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,755K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 20.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,689K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing a decrease of 14.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOP by 86.25% over the last quarter.

