UBS Maintains PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is $164.86. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.30% from its latest reported closing price of $121.85.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is $23,502MM, an increase of 11.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norinchukin Bank, The holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 31.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Conning holds 225K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 132.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 57.94% over the last quarter.

AE Wealth Management holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 50.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2341 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.46%, an increase of 16.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 396,558K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

PNC Financial Services Group Background Information

he PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

