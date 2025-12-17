UBS Maintains Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.69% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle West Capital is $98.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.32 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.69% from its latest reported closing price of $87.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle West Capital is 4,273MM, a decrease of 19.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNW is 0.18%, an increase of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 150,243K shares. The put/call ratio of PNW is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,853K shares representing 13.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,095K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 7,224K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,655K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 41.61% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,453K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,953K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 0.16% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,265K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,411K shares , representing a decrease of 26.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 28.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,175K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,249K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 8.78% over the last quarter.

