UBS Maintains PHINIA (PHIN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.50% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for PHINIA is $57.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.50% from its latest reported closing price of $55.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PHINIA is 3,586MM, an increase of 6.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in PHINIA. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHIN is 0.17%, an increase of 14.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 50,650K shares. The put/call ratio of PHIN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,371K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing a decrease of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital holds 2,290K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares , representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 4.34% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,567K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 4.28% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,312K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,201K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares , representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHIN by 11.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

