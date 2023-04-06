UBS Maintains PepsiCo (PEP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PepsiCo is $194.44. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $224.28. The average price target represents an increase of 5.88% from its latest reported closing price of $183.64.

The projected annual revenue for PepsiCo is $88,791MM, an increase of 2.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.36.

PepsiCo Declares $1.15 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share ($4.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.15 per share.

At the current share price of $183.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.50%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 2.47%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 1,038K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 50.42% over the last quarter.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Park Place Capital holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

TPWCX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice Low Carbon Equity Fund Premier Class holds 67K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEP by 8.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4461 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepsiCo. This is an increase of 218 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEP is 0.72%, a decrease of 16.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 1,112,465K shares. The put/call ratio of PEP is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

PepsiCo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business

