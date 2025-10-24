UBS Maintains PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Security (PMTV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Security (NYSE:PMTV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.41% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Security is $27.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.41 to a high of $29.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from its latest reported closing price of $25.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTV is 0.34%, an increase of 29.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.49% to 918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 546K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTV by 5.68% over the last quarter.

ICMUX - Intrepid Income Fund Institutional Class holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 82K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 54.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTV by 43.04% over the last quarter.

FSMSX - FS Multi-Strategy Alternatives Fund Class I holds 44K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTV by 3.28% over the last quarter.

ICAP - InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTV by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.