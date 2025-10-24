UBS Maintains PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.74% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is $13.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 5.74% from its latest reported closing price of $12.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 485MM, a decrease of 14.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMT is 0.12%, an increase of 18.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 75,905K shares. The put/call ratio of PMT is 8.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,887K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,895K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 16.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,183K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,367K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 15.95% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,298K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 14.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,785K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 20.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,158K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,386K shares , representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 19.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

