UBS Maintains PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Corporate Bond (PMTU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Corporate Bond (NYSE:PMTU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.32% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Corporate Bond is $27.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.17 to a high of $29.39. The average price target represents an increase of 8.32% from its latest reported closing price of $25.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Corporate Bond is 432MM, a decrease of 23.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTU is 0.14%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 232K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HOBIX - Holbrook Income Fund Class I holds 232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTU by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares.

