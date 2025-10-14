UBS Maintains PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of $8.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 145MM, a decrease of 41.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFLT is 0.15%, an increase of 21.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.92% to 24,676K shares. The put/call ratio of PFLT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 4,131K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,905K shares , representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,359K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 2.57% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 2,248K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 1,730K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares , representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 33.79% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,440K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,730K shares , representing a decrease of 20.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 66.56% over the last quarter.

