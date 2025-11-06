UBS Maintains Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.23% Downside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pediatrix Medical Group is $17.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.23% from its latest reported closing price of $21.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pediatrix Medical Group is 2,167MM, an increase of 12.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pediatrix Medical Group. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MD is 0.10%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 105,629K shares. The put/call ratio of MD is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,021K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,158K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 97.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MD by 2,843.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,757K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 10.37% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,149K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,127K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MD by 6.80% over the last quarter.

