UBS Maintains Paysafe (PSFE) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.91% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paysafe is $15.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 126.91% from its latest reported closing price of $6.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paysafe is 1,783MM, an increase of 6.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paysafe. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSFE is 0.11%, an increase of 29.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 34,053K shares. The put/call ratio of PSFE is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 10,961K shares representing 18.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,331K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSFE by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial holds 3,750K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannae Holdings holds 2,462K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 1,721K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,487K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSFE by 6.35% over the last quarter.

