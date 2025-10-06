UBS Maintains Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.19% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.19% from its latest reported closing price of $10.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is 2,833MM, an increase of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 685 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PK is 0.13%, an increase of 19.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 232,825K shares. The put/call ratio of PK is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 12,871K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,561K shares , representing an increase of 25.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 12,044K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,577K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,745K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,384K shares , representing an increase of 43.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 350.46% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7,544K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,632K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 17.54% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,501K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,743K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 2.94% over the last quarter.

