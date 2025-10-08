UBS Maintains Paramount Skydance (PSKY) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Paramount Skydance (NasdaqGS:PSKY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.80% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paramount Skydance is $11.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.80% from its latest reported closing price of $18.51 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Czech National Bank holds 78K shares.

Cullen Investment Group holds 24K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 21K shares.

Wedmont Private Capital holds 14K shares.

Hedges Asset Management holds 13K shares.

