UBS Maintains Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palmer Square Capital BDC is $14.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.69% from its latest reported closing price of $12.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palmer Square Capital BDC is 92MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palmer Square Capital BDC. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSBD is 1.92%, an increase of 45.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 18,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OV Management holds 3,730K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Mariner holds 3,544K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSBD by 72.88% over the last quarter.

1248 Management holds 2,955K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Vivaldi Asset Management holds 2,001K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Relative Value Fund holds 1,429K shares. No change in the last quarter.

