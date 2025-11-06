UBS Maintains Owens Corning (OC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.73% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Owens Corning is $171.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.73% from its latest reported closing price of $104.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Owens Corning is 10,026MM, a decrease of 14.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens Corning. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OC is 0.19%, an increase of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 89,523K shares. The put/call ratio of OC is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,770K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,727K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 12.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,388K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 11.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,082K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,134K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 1,769K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OC by 11.58% over the last quarter.

