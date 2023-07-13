UBS Maintains Ovintiv (OVV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ovintiv is 54.37. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.60% from its latest reported closing price of 39.80.

The projected annual revenue for Ovintiv is 12,780MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.25%, a decrease of 22.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 239,779K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,016K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,655K shares, representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 11.80% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 14,550K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,500K shares, representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 15.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,681K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,542K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 33.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 6,702K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing an increase of 67.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 135.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,498K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,396K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 30.62% over the last quarter.

Ovintiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ovintiv Inc. is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company organized in Delaware and headquartered in Denver, United States. It was founded and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, under its previous name Encana.

