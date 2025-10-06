UBS Maintains Orion (OEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Orion (NYSE:OEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.76% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Orion is $14.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 100.76% from its latest reported closing price of $7.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orion is 2,385MM, an increase of 29.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OEC is 0.16%, an increase of 11.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 64,737K shares. The put/call ratio of OEC is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,577K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares , representing an increase of 27.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,471K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 30.01% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 2,425K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099K shares , representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 21.19% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 2,209K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares , representing an increase of 29.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 2.31% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,000K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 23.96% over the last quarter.

