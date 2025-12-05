Stocks
UBS Maintains Omnicom Group (OMC) Buy Recommendation

December 05, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.33% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omnicom Group is $101.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $125.77. The average price target represents an increase of 45.33% from its latest reported closing price of $70.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicom Group is 15,093MM, a decrease of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicom Group. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMC is 0.19%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 265,893K shares. OMC / Omnicom Group Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of OMC is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,107K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,214K shares , representing an increase of 23.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 85.69% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,437K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,870K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 84.36% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 6,691K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,652K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,832K shares , representing an increase of 42.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMC by 84.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 6,318K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

