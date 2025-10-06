UBS Maintains Olin (OLN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Olin (NYSE:OLN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.23% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Olin is $24.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.23% from its latest reported closing price of $25.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Olin is 9,052MM, an increase of 35.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olin. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLN is 0.11%, an increase of 17.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 132,706K shares. The put/call ratio of OLN is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 12,029K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,191K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 6,450K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,385K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 21.36% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,295K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 4,578K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 4,060K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,020K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLN by 14.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.