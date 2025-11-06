UBS Maintains ODP (ODP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of ODP (NasdaqGS:ODP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.81% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ODP is $32.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 15.81% from its latest reported closing price of $27.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ODP is 8,074MM, an increase of 23.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in ODP. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODP is 0.10%, an increase of 27.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 39,217K shares. The put/call ratio of ODP is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,907K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 30.99% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,474K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing an increase of 23.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 32.34% over the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 1,305K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares , representing an increase of 43.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 123.38% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,109K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares , representing a decrease of 28.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,066K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 20.93% over the last quarter.

