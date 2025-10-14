UBS Maintains Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is $17.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.95% from its latest reported closing price of $13.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is 241MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCDL is 0.44%, an increase of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 15,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 4,040K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 2,365K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCDL by 61.97% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 877K shares.

Van Eck Associates holds 870K shares.

Callodine Capital Management holds 525K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCDL by 37.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.