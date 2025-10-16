UBS Maintains Nu Holdings (NU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.03% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings is $16.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.78 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.03% from its latest reported closing price of $14.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings is 11,456MM, an increase of 95.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 1.00%, an increase of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 3,337,631K shares. The put/call ratio of NU is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 260,982K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265,160K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 194,881K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 264,058K shares , representing a decrease of 35.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 95,440K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,659K shares , representing a decrease of 41.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 73,819K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,982K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 72,785K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,191K shares , representing a decrease of 50.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 33.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.