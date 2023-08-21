UBS Maintains Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings Ltd is 8.20. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from its latest reported closing price of 7.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings Ltd is 6,357MM, an increase of 141.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 21.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 2.37%, an increase of 20.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 2,600,576K shares. The put/call ratio of NU is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 414,276K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414,614K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 48.89% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 344,539K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415,539K shares, representing a decrease of 20.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 125,292K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,554K shares, representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 79.63% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 119,789K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,468K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 43.60% over the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management X holds 116,211K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nu Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nu Holdings Ltd is a Brazil-based company that provides a digital banking platform.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.