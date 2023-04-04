UBS Maintains Northern Trust (NTRS) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Northern Trust with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.86% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust is $99.88. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.86% from its latest reported closing price of $87.72.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust is $7,381MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.55.

Northern Trust Declares $0.75 Dividend

On January 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $87.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.76%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,725K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,852K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 4.43% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,234K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,667K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 6,120K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,509K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 10.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,017K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,902K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,484K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,522K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRS by 5.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRS is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 201,758K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRS is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Northern Trust Background Information

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.

