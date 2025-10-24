UBS Maintains Norfolk Southern (NSC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.38% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Norfolk Southern is $306.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $355.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.38% from its latest reported closing price of $280.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Norfolk Southern is 13,158MM, an increase of 7.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSC is 0.29%, an increase of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 210,101K shares. The put/call ratio of NSC is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,942K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,319K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 10,859K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,667K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,249K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,154K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 2.30% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,126K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,967K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,400K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 2.35% over the last quarter.

