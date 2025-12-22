UBS Maintains Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NOAH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:NOAH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.99% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is $13.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.49 to a high of $17.01. The average price target represents an increase of 33.99% from its latest reported closing price of $9.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt is 663MM, a decrease of 73.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noah Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 17.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOAH is 0.22%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 28,146K shares. The put/call ratio of NOAH is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 6,717K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,720K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 58.93% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,953K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,921K shares , representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,004K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,004K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 85.38% over the last quarter.

Tiger Pacific Capital holds 1,881K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393K shares , representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 12.61% over the last quarter.

