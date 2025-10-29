UBS Maintains NextEra Energy (NEE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.64% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for NextEra Energy is $89.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from its latest reported closing price of $81.77 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NextEra Energy is 27,433MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,896 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEE is 0.54%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 1,951,795K shares. The put/call ratio of NEE is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 97,213K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,069K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 66,217K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,993K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 10.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,434K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,140K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 48,073K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,991K shares , representing an increase of 18.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,724K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,197K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

