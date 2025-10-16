Stocks
UBS Maintains Newmont (NEM) Buy Recommendation

October 16, 2025 — 08:05 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.79% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Newmont is $84.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.79% from its latest reported closing price of $98.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Newmont is 12,755MM, a decrease of 38.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newmont. This is an increase of 239 owner(s) or 11.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEM is 0.45%, an increase of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 983,259K shares. NEM / Newmont Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NEM is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 41,706K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,813K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,810K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,571K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 8.39% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 33,952K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,691K shares , representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,591K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,633K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,090K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,150K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEM by 7.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

