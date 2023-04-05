UBS Maintains Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, UBS maintained coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.25% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $128.74. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.25% from its latest reported closing price of $100.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is $1,807MM, an increase of 21.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VYMYX - Voya Mid Cap Research Enhanced Index Fund Class W holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 14.82% over the last quarter.

VAFAX - Invesco American Franchise Fund holds 361K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

Townsquare Capital holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 33.50% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 200K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 9.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.36%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 107,062K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

See all Neurocrine Biosciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.