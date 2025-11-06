UBS Maintains National Vision Holdings (EYE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, UBS maintained coverage of National Vision Holdings (NasdaqGS:EYE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.48% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Vision Holdings is $30.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 29.48% from its latest reported closing price of $23.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Vision Holdings is 2,445MM, an increase of 27.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Vision Holdings. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 12.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYE is 0.18%, an increase of 24.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 103,187K shares. The put/call ratio of EYE is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,709K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,865K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 72.76% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,560K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

American Century Companies holds 3,496K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 95.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 3,296.60% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,858K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 75.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,552K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EYE by 65.64% over the last quarter.

